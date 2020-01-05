Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp’s abattoir project may soon become a reality

Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering once again secures bid to revive slaughterhouse

Published: 05th January 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The slaughter house project of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is finally expected to see light with Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering (KEL) company securing the bid. This is, however, one among the many tenders called and awarded for the slaughterhouse in the past few years. The tender before last was also secured by KEL for Rs 9.58 crore. However, it didn’t take off when  KEL, along with a Lucknow-based company which was awarded the tender sought 50 per cent of the tender amount for mobilisation. This time, KEL was the only government body which submitted the tender and the corporation is now forced to move forward with them. A meeting to discuss the technical sanction for the project will be held before January 15 according to corporation’s engineering wing officials. 

“It is one of the prestigious projects of the corporation and we must move with a government body. We are hoping that this time around there won’t be many issues,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee. A top official in the engineering wing confirmed the development and said, “Once the meeting for technical sanction is held, we will move on to the financial part. We expect a smooth execution this time.” 

Over the past seven years since the closure of traditional slaughterhouse of the corporation in Kunnukuzhi by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), the Corporation has made several attempts to revive the slaughterhouse, but all of it failed after the initial enthusiasm. Though the civic body had called for an Expression of Interest (EoI) from companies to modernise the slaughterhouse, all of them dropped out citing various reasons.

In the absence of a legal slaughterhouse, illegal units have flourished across the city. The lack of a legal slaughterhouse had also prevented the corporation from taking action against illegal ones. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp