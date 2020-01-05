Saseendran meets Pawar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister AK Saseendran met his party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. The visit has fuelled speculations that the Kerala unit of the NCP would replace its lone minister with recently-elected MLA Mani C Kappan.

The minister, however, told TNIE that it was a personal visit to invite Pawar for his son’s marriage. “Some people are making baseless speculations. We didn’t discuss any party matters,” he said. Earlier, there were reports that the Kappan faction had raised the demand.