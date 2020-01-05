Two-day state cycling tournament kicks off in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Track Cycling championship conducted by Kerala Cycling Association at Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram began on Saturday. The first day of the tournament saw Thiruvananthapuram leading by 40 points followed by Idukki (18).

The championship which will conclude on Sunday was inaugurated by Shirish Kumar Sinha, divisional railway manager, Southern Railway. Senior divisional commercial manager Rajesh Chandran, Kerala Cycling Association president V K Harikumar, Athletic Federation of India chairman Lalit K Bhanot, Southern Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation president Shaily Sinha, Arjuna awardee K M Beenamol, LNCPE Principal G Kishore, Thiruvananthapuram district sports council president Sudheer S S and Kerala Cycling association vice president Nirmalkumar attended.