Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Students, teachers flay model exam schedule in Kerala

Department says it wants to reduce the number of days of HSS examinations by holding two examinations in a single day.

Published: 06th January 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) decision to conduct two examinations of the first and second year higher secondary model examinations in a single day has drawn flak from students and teachers alike.

The department says it wants to reduce the number of days for the conduct of examinations.

“Last year, when I was in plus one, the model examination was quite comfortable as only one exam was held every day. It also gave me enough time to study. But writing exam in morning and afternoon sessions is a challenge as we will be tired too. If the main examination has only one exam every day, then why is there a change in the model examination? We request to revert to the schedules being followed for the past several years,” said Shambhu Prasad G, a plus-two student from the capital city.

The schedule change has left the teachers worried too. According to O Shoukathali, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union general secretary, the back to back exams in a day would stress the students and affect their results.

“The duration of each subject is 2.45 hours. The students would enter the examination hall at 9.30 and exit at 12.15 pm. Similarly, in the afternoon session, the students would enter the hall at 1.30 pm and exit at 4:15 pm. This leaves barely leaves them with any time for lunch and last-minute revisions,” he said. He added that the students would be subjected to a punitive five hours of exams everyday. The Union has urged the government to revise the time table immediately.

Meanwhile, P P Prakashan, Joint Director (academic), DGE, told TNIE that the department would consider the requests of teachers unions and the time table is likely to be revised before holding a meeting with them.

“There are different streams for plus one and plus two and hence the students would finish their exams within a few days. Nevertheless, we may change the time table and then hold a meeting to alleviate the concerns of the teachers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union Kerala Directorate of General Education
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp