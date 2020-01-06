Students, teachers flay model exam schedule in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) decision to conduct two examinations of the first and second year higher secondary model examinations in a single day has drawn flak from students and teachers alike.

The department says it wants to reduce the number of days for the conduct of examinations.

“Last year, when I was in plus one, the model examination was quite comfortable as only one exam was held every day. It also gave me enough time to study. But writing exam in morning and afternoon sessions is a challenge as we will be tired too. If the main examination has only one exam every day, then why is there a change in the model examination? We request to revert to the schedules being followed for the past several years,” said Shambhu Prasad G, a plus-two student from the capital city.

The schedule change has left the teachers worried too. According to O Shoukathali, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union general secretary, the back to back exams in a day would stress the students and affect their results.

“The duration of each subject is 2.45 hours. The students would enter the examination hall at 9.30 and exit at 12.15 pm. Similarly, in the afternoon session, the students would enter the hall at 1.30 pm and exit at 4:15 pm. This leaves barely leaves them with any time for lunch and last-minute revisions,” he said. He added that the students would be subjected to a punitive five hours of exams everyday. The Union has urged the government to revise the time table immediately.

Meanwhile, P P Prakashan, Joint Director (academic), DGE, told TNIE that the department would consider the requests of teachers unions and the time table is likely to be revised before holding a meeting with them.

“There are different streams for plus one and plus two and hence the students would finish their exams within a few days. Nevertheless, we may change the time table and then hold a meeting to alleviate the concerns of the teachers,” he said.