Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp to intensify animal birth control programme in Capital

As part of ‘Operation Bow-Bow’, a team led by dog catchers, veterinarians and health officials caught about 20 stray dog

Published: 08th January 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Operation Bow-Bow was carried out by the corporation on Monday night

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following complaints from city residents regarding stray dog menace, the corporation has decided to intensify the R-ABC (Rabies-Animal Birth Control) project aimed at reducing the number of strays and compulsory licensing of pet dogs. This decision was taken after ‘Operation Bow-Bow’ was carried out by the corporation on Monday night led by Mayor K Sreekumar along with health officials and veterinarians. As part of the drive, a team led by dog-catchers, veterinarians and health officials of city corporation caught about 20 stray dogs from the Thirumala and Poojappura areas.

The strays dogs will be sterilised and released back to their areas in three days. “The drive was conducted after we received complaints from the residents regarding the stray dog menace in the areas where cases of dog bites were also reported. We plan to conduct surgeries by roping in private veterinarians,” said the Mayor.He also said that continuous birth control of strays in the city will be carried out by the corporation in the coming days in the wake of the cases reported of stray dog attacks in the city. He also said that the R-ABC activities will be carried out on ward basis. 

As part of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme to check stray dog population, a survey was conducted by the city corporation two years ago which estimated that there were nearly 9,500 strays in the city. Health Staning Committee chairperson I P Binu said that as summer sees an increase in the case of rabid dogs, the corporation plans to sterilise strays to control population before summer. A minimum of 10 sterilisations are expected to be performed in a day and the dogs will be released to their respective areas within five days.

A special team has been formed to catch and identify unsterilised animals. Once the process is complete, the dogs will be implanted with microchips with a notch on their ear so that they can be easily identified for re-vaccination. Besides strays, the owners of pet dogs are also required to register themselves with any of the 15 veterinary hospitals under the corporation limits or any other 15 private veterinarians who are entrusted to carry out the vaccinations. The registrations can also be done online through the R-ABC link on the city corporation’s website. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp