Four adult dogs and six puppies seized in crackdown on illegal breeding

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown on illegal dog breeding, city-based animal welfare organisations have confiscated four adult dogs and six puppies. The animals which were kept in unhygienic and appalling conditions were confiscated and transferred to the shelter of People for Animals (PFA). The crackdown was carried out by animal welfare organisations Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) and PFA with the help of police.

Two major illegal breeding networks were busted when police and animal welfare organisations intervened following a tip-off. While the first case of illegal breeding activity was noted in Chenthitta, the second one was near the Power House Road. “We acted on tip-offs here. In both the cases, the dogs were kept in unhygienic conditions, emaciated and near garbage dumps. They were crammed into cages and in each case, there was a mother and with a litter of puppies. They were kept in the open, on government land,” says Parvathy Mohan, campaign co-ordinator, FIAPO.

According to Parvathy, the cages weren’t clean and the dogs were lying in their fecal matter. Four adult labradors and a litter of six puppies were confiscated. One of the pups which was very sick didn’t survive while the other dogs and the five puppies are recuperating at the shelter of PFA. In the second case, three pugs, two rottweilers and one labrador with puppies were kept in similar circumstances. “In both cases, there was no breeder’s license and no rules were followed. In the second case we have agreed on a two-day notice period by which they will have to shift the dogs to clean surroundings.

And only after they get the license will they be allowed to breed dogs,” said Parvathy. A police complaint has been filed and investigation is progressing, according to the police. “The FIR will be registered soon,”said Thampanoor police. “The so-called breeders have violated all the rules in place for breeding. Action will be taken for violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section (11) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Aquarium and Fish Tank Animals Shop) Rules, 2017. We are going to intensify such measures against illegal breeders who also account to a section that contributes to abandoned dogs in the streets after exploiting the animals,” says Latha Indira, secretary, PFA and board member of State Animal Welfare Board of India.

The pet shops functioning without following the rules will also be brought under the scanner, according to the animal welfare officials. “Stress will also be given on reforming breeders. A significant population of the abandoned dogs in our shelters account to breed dogs, which are abandoned by owners as well as breeders. If they are breeders, then they must breed ethically, and we can ensure that animals aren’t exploited,” said Maria Jacob, trustee, PFA.