Capital reports fewer road accidents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There has been a decline in the accidents reported in the city in recent times. The accidents reported on state highways and other roads excluding national highways saw a decrease during November 2019; it fell by 37.9 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, as compared to the accidents that occurred in 2018 during the same period in 2018. While comparing the total accidents reported in 2018 with the 2019 figures (up to November), there is a decrease of 4.9 per cent.

The only worrying fact is the increasing number of fatalities reported during 2019. Compared to 2018, there has been a 5.3 per cent increase in the total number of accident deaths reported last year. To reduce the rate of accidents, the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) had prepared a report identifying high-priority black spots. An area is said to be a black spot if five accidents causing fatalities or injuries or 10 fatalities have been reported in an area of 500m length.

Both high-risk and medium-risk black spots were identified by the KRSA. Out of the total high-risk 341 black spots identified, 65 are located in the city. Karamana, Killipalam, Overbridge, Palayam, Kaimanam, Kesavadasapuram, Sreekaryam, Muttathara, Attingal and Pettah are some of the high-priority areas. The black spots were identified by the Road Safety Department based on the data from 2016 to 2018. About 15 fatalities were reported in the Pappanamcode area alone.

Plans ahead

The Road Safety Department is also stepping up its efforts to reduce accidents. “We have a rectification plan which will be carried out by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) in the black spots. They will be doing a field visit in three months along with the police and PWD authorities to ascertain the causes of the accident; to find out if the accident has been caused due to any engineering defect.

The police and Motor Vehicles Department will monitor enforcement related issues,” said T Elangovan, executive director, KRSA. Placing speed breakers are some of the other measures which would be adopted. “Creating a differently-coloured rough surface on roads to reduce speed and tabletop crossing to facilitate the movement of pedestrians near hospitals, schools and colleges will also be done,” said the executive director.

High accident-risk areas

Karamana, Killipalam, Overbridge, Palayalam, Kaimanam, Kesavadasapuram, Sreekaryam, Muttathara, Attingal, Pettah, Pappanamcode, Balaramapuram, East fort, Vellayambalam, Vattiyoorkavu, Mannathala