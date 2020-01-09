Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rs 1 lakh in damages for a botched-up surgery  

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the Health Department to pay a compensation of `1 lakh to a couple for a botched up sterilisation surgery.

Published: 09th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has directed the Health Department to pay a compensation of `1 lakh to a couple for a botched up sterilisation surgery. The family from Pallivasal in Idukki approached the commission after the woman became pregnant with their fourth child after the surgery. The family that hails from a poor economic background had decided to go for the contraception surgery after the birth of three children. 

The women underwent the surgery at Adimali taluk hospital in 2012. However, she became pregnant again in 2015 forcing the family to seek compensation from the hospital. When the medical officer ignored their complaint, they approached KSHRC which awarded `30,000 in compensation. However, later at a KSHRC adalat held at Thodupuzha on Wednesday they complained that the amount was too meagre. Following which the commission directed the Health Department to pay them Rs one lakh. 

The KSHRC chairman Antony Dominic said he was not sure how the health department arrived at the compensation amount and told the petitioners to approach the civil court if they felt the compensation was still inadequate.

