Thiruvananthapuram

Offshore breakwater at Poonthura for protection from sea erosion

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has started the pilot project to protect the coast at Poonthura from sea erosion.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has started the pilot project to protect the coast at Poonthura from sea erosion. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), which is offering technical support to the project, is conducting a technical survey to study the coast from Poonthura to Shanghumugham. “The survey will be completed in a week. We have also invited a tender to install offshore breakwater at Poonthura.” said an engineer of KSCADC.

The offshore breakwater is coming up 120 metres away from Poonthura coast. There will be five small breakwaters of 100 metres in length lined up at a depth of 6 metres in the sea. The entire span of the breakwaters is 700 metres. They are made of geo composite tubes filled with sand. It is expected to weaken the waves before it hits the coast. 

The weakening of waves would help in sand formation at the coast and would in turn help fishermen to beach their boats. The intense waves have forced fishermen to move their boats to Vizhinjam port area.
Based on a model study, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has approved `17.80 crore for the pilot project. Similar breakwater will be installed in Valiyathura, Beemappally and Shanghumugham. People residing here are apprehensive as they doubt the effectiveness of the project and the imminent loss of livelihood. 

“The offshore breakwater could come in the way of artisanal fishermen using catamaran and those operating shore seine,” said Cletus Jackson, a fisherman in Poonthura. KSCADC has sought the cooperation of coastal residents and held a meeting to allay their concerns.

