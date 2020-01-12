‘Do not fall into social media traps’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay urged the public not to fall to the social media traps while inaugurating a meeting of various residents associations organised by the Janamaithri police at the AR camp here.

“More CCTV cameras will be installed in the city with the help of the residents’ associations and traders associations,” he said. Awareness classes on traffic rules will also be held under the aegis of residents associations.

The commissioner also instructed the traffic police to undertake a study on the feasibility of establishing a prepaid auto stand at Kochuveli railway station. The grievances of the residents’ associations belonging to different police station limits were also addressed by the commissioner. DCP R Karuppasamy, sub-divisional ACs, traffic ACs and other police officials participated in the meeting.

State Road Fund Board, Excise, Food safety department, water authority, BSNL, TRIDA, health and other department officials also participated.