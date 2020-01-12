National Siddha Day celebrations to begin on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level inauguration of the third National Siddha Day celebration will be held at Olympia Chambers, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Monday. The birthday of Saint Agasthiyar, the Father of Siddha is being observed as the National Siddha Day.

VK Prashanth MLA will inaugurate the programmes which is jointly organised by the state AYUSH Department, National AYUSH Mission and Siddha Regional Research Institute under the Central Government. Mayor K Sreekumar will preside over the function.

AYUSH Department secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, National AYUSH Mission director Dr Navjot Khosa, Indian Systems of Medicine director Dr K S Priya, Homeopathy Department director Dr K Jamuna and Ayurveda Medical Education director Dr Jolikutty, principal and controlling officer of Homeo Medical Education Dr Suniraj will attend. A free medical camp will be organised for public at Poojappura Saraswathy Mandapam from 2pm as part of the programme. Free medical expo, seminars and open forum will also be held.