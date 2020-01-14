Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, computer classes for the vision-impaired

Jyothirgamaya Foundation introduces vocational classes along with IT sessions at the mobile blind school

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jyothirgamaya Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by social worker Tiffany Brar, has been helping the vision-impaired to live a meaningful life through a wide array of initiatives. Through their mobile blind school, Tiffany, who is vision-impaired herself, is now providing computer training with the aim of getting people placed in IT companies.

With the aim of empowering more visually-impaired people so that they can contribute to the society, Jyothirgamaya Foundation in association with Wecreatelives, an organisation working towards empowering people in different skills such as making art and crafts have started with a full-fledged vocation and IT training centre for the visually-impaired at Kuravankonam. 

The vocational and IT training centre was inaugurated by Pranjal Patil, sub-collector of Thiruvananthapuram, who is also visually impaired.About 10 students have registered for the computer training classes which also include vocational training in making dreamcatchers, floor cleaners and other daily-use products. 

“Although computer training was being provided along with classes in communicative English, it was not conducted in a full-fledged manner. Through this vocational and IT training centre, we aim to empower vision-impaired students in all spheres of life,” said Sumi J S, one of the vocational trainers at Jyothirgamaya.

The computer training classes will be held on all days and the vocational training will be provided during weekends. Food and accommodation are provided free of cost and students between the ages of 10 and 35 come from different backgrounds. 

“We plan to conduct training classes in making products useful in classrooms. This will help them earn a livelihood as well, “ says Rahul R L, founder, Wecreatelives. The public can attend the vocational training classes, he added.

Earlier, only seven computer systems were available at the centre. “More systems have been introduced so that more people can join the programme and become independent,” said Sumi. 

