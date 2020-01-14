Sibling attacks house over property dispute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The compound wall of a house was razed down and its residents were attacked by a gang at Mangalapuram in the rural parts of the city on Sunday.

The attack occurred at the house of Nizamudeeen, who accused his elder brother Saifudeen of engaging goons over property dispute. As per Nizamudeen, there was property litigation between the two brothers, who reside in adjacent houses. The dispute was regarding the land to be allotted for road construction.

The court had ruled in favour of Nizamudeen and after that he had built a compound wall. Nizamudeen’s complaint is that Saifudeen hired goons and demolished the wall. The goons later barged into the house and attacked Nizamudeen’s mother, daughter and two relatives. Based on Nizamudeen’s complaint, Mangalapuram police have registered a case.