Elaborate security in place at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

A team of 500 policemen led by the city police commissioner deployed; temple divided into five zones; public can visit the temple between 4pm and 7pm

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in full glory on the eve of the Lakshadweepam on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have made elaborate arrangements at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here for Wednesday’s Lakshadeepam ceremony, which marks the culmination of 56 days of Murajapam ritual. A team of 500 policemen led by the city police commissioner, comprised two deputy commissioners, seven assistant commissioners, 13 inspectors including women inspectors, 102 sub-inspectors and women police personnel have been deployed for security.

According to the City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, the temple and surrounding areas have been divided into five zones. While the interior of the temple and immediate surroundings will be under the control of the deputy commissioner (Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple), security in other areas will be under the control of deputy commissioner (administration & crimes). Since Makaravilakku at Sabarimala also falls on Wednesday, police expect at least 50,000 people to visit the temple. Pilgrims should enter the temple through the nadas (gates) at south, west and north. Only those with special passes will be allowed entry inside the temple. The east nada will be out of bounds for the public. The public can visit the temple between 4 pm and 7pm. Policemen in plainclothes, will be deployed in and around the temple, the city police commissioner said.

Tight preparations

PARKING FACILITY

Parking has been arranged for the public at the following places - Putharikandam Maidan, Attukal temple ground, Gandhi Park, Central School, Attakulangara, Theerthapada Mandapam, Karthika Thirunal Theatre, Chithira Thirunal Park, Murugan Temple premises, Vaikundam Auditorium, Ananthashayanam Auditorium, Priyadarshini Auditorium, Paid Parking Area, Sringeri Mutt, NSS HS Perunthanni, Srekanteswaram Park, Fort School Ground, Fort Mission Girls’ School, Padma Nagar and Technical Director Office. Parking has been prohibited on roads and lanes leading to the temple. Parking will not be allowed on these roads and lanes from 10am. According to the commissioner, the temple and adjoining areas will be under constant CCTV surveillance. Policemen will be stationed for duty around the temple from 2pm, he said.

