Entrance test for blockchain course

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entrance examination for admission to the Blockchain ABCD Course conducted by the Kerala State Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) will be held on February 15. Applications can be submitted online on https://abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in before February 8. Engineering and Science graduates and working professionals are eligible to apply for the blockchain course, which offers huge employment potential.

The entrance examination will cover topics such as numerical ability, logical reasoning and computer science basics. It will be held at the centres of the ICT Academy in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The registration fee is Rs 500. Candidates should also remit Rs 1,000 as course advance fee. It will be reimbursed for those who fail to qualify in the entrance examination.

Women candidates who score 60 per cent mark are eligible for 100 per cent scholarship and others will get 70 per cent scholarship on the course fee. The classes will begin in the last week of February. For more details, contact at 0471 - 2700813 or 8078102119.