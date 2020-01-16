Nagercoil passenger trains to be regulated from Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The services of Nagercoil – Coimbatore – Nagercoil passenger trains (train number 56319/56320) will be regulated or partially cancelled to facilitate construction work between January 17 and 31.

Train No. 56320 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Passenger will be regulated for 50 minutes in Virudhunagar – Maniyachichi section on January 17 and 18 for construction-related works in Maniyachichi–Virudhnagar section.

Train No. 56319 Nagercoil–Coimbatore Passenger will be short terminated at Virudhunagar station from January 18 to 31 due to track maintenance works in Madurai division.

During this period, the train will operate as per the schedule of Train No 56320 Coimbatore–Nagercoil passenger in between Virudhnagar and Nagercoil.

Train No 56320 Coimbatore - Nagercoil Passenger will be short terminated at Dindigul Jn. station from January 18 to 31 due to track maintenance in Madurai division.

The train will start from Dindigul Junction as per the schedule of Train No. 56319 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Junction passenger towards Coimbatore Jn during this period.