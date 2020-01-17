Corp’s septage efforts meet resistance from private players

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the new septage booking and removal system has reached a landmark collection of 278 lakh litres through 4,000 orders, private players still refuse to toe the line. The illegal dumping of septage waste continues. Earlier this week, a vehicle carrying septage was confiscated from Kazhakoottam. This is the first incident within the city limits this year while many vehicles were caught outside the corporation limit carrying waste from the city to town areas like Kattakada and Nedumangad.

More than five cases were reported just outside the corporation in Vilavoorkal panchayat en route to Kattakada and near Nedumangad.

“The number of cases has decreased compared to the past. However, there is a need to keep a sharp eye. We arestrengthening the night squad. We are also trying to bring the online booking provision to more people. Mostly, hotels and apartment complexes opt for this,” said a health department official of the city corporation.

However, the decision of customers to continue opting for private distributors despite knowing it is illegal puzzles the corporation. Moreover, the corporation charges only Rs 3,500 per 5,000 litres while private collection agents charge up to Rs 6,000.

The good news is that the number of incidents of disposal of septage in public areas has gone down. Many vehicles which were illegally disposing of the waste are now registered with the project and have a corporation licence. As of now, there are 23 vehicles collecting waste from various places and discharging them at fixed centres including Fort Garage, Eanchackal plant and Muttathara Sewage Treatment Plant.

When the new septage collection system was established in April last year, it was declared that all illegal vehicles will be impounded and fined. The booking is done through Smart Trivandrum app.

However, many fail to make use of the provisions leading to the public bearing the brunt of the unlawful disposal of sewage. “We receive an average of 30 to 40 calls a day and most of which end up as orders. Some of the orders will be for larger amounts of waste so there will be two-three trips involved in completing the order. We ask for the customer’s preferred time slot and send the vehicles at that time. No extra charges or direct payment is allowed which helps us to keep away from any issues regarding payment,” said an official with the Septage Collection Help Desk. The toll-free number is 9496434488.

Septage collection help desk

