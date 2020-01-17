Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Restore slashed coaches of long-distance trains’

Published: 17th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Railways slashing the number of sleeper coaches in long-distance trains departing from the state, Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who is in charge of Railways in the state, has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging his intervention in the matter.

In his letter, Sudhakaran said rail passengers in the state are facing hardships and to reduce the inconvenience, the state government has been requesting more trains to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi. It is in the midst of the state’s request that the Railways slashed the number of sleeper coaches of Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Super Fast, Alappuzha-Chennai Central Super Fast, Maveli Express and Malabar Express. “Since this would adversely affect long-distance travellers from the state, the Railways should reconsider the move,” Sudhakaran wrote to Goyal. He pointed out that in trains having 24-coach capacity, only 19 coaches are being fitted.

Thiruvannathapuam-Kannur Janashatabdi Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express ply with 18 and 19 coaches respectively, he said. Sudhakaran also urged the Railway Minister to increase the number of coaches in Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Millenium Express, Kochuveli- Dehra Dun Express and Kanyakumari- Mumbai CST Jayanthi Janata Express. ‘Regulate rail traffic’ Train movement through the Alappuzha stretch should be regulated for installation of girders of two Railway Over-Bridges (ROBs) over Alappuzha Bypass, Sudhakaran has sought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp