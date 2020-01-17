‘Restore slashed coaches of long-distance trains’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Railways slashing the number of sleeper coaches in long-distance trains departing from the state, Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who is in charge of Railways in the state, has written to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging his intervention in the matter.

In his letter, Sudhakaran said rail passengers in the state are facing hardships and to reduce the inconvenience, the state government has been requesting more trains to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi. It is in the midst of the state’s request that the Railways slashed the number of sleeper coaches of Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Super Fast, Alappuzha-Chennai Central Super Fast, Maveli Express and Malabar Express. “Since this would adversely affect long-distance travellers from the state, the Railways should reconsider the move,” Sudhakaran wrote to Goyal. He pointed out that in trains having 24-coach capacity, only 19 coaches are being fitted.

Thiruvannathapuam-Kannur Janashatabdi Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amrita Express ply with 18 and 19 coaches respectively, he said. Sudhakaran also urged the Railway Minister to increase the number of coaches in Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Millenium Express, Kochuveli- Dehra Dun Express and Kanyakumari- Mumbai CST Jayanthi Janata Express. ‘Regulate rail traffic’ Train movement through the Alappuzha stretch should be regulated for installation of girders of two Railway Over-Bridges (ROBs) over Alappuzha Bypass, Sudhakaran has sought.