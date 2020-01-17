‘Saseendran will continue as minister’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NCP national leadership has allowed AK Saseendran to continue as Transport Minister. Party state president TP Peethambaran Master will also continue in the post. The party’s high-level meeting in Mumbai rejected the proposal by a section in the state unit to replace Saseendran with recently- elected MLA Mani C Kappan.

They also suggested replacing Peethambaran Master with Saseendran. It is learnt that the national leadership observed that a change in ministership would do more harm than good for the party. Kappan also conveyed his willingness to continue as an MLA.

There was speculation the party will replace Saseendran with Kappan. Saseendran’s recent meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai had fuelled the speculations