Governor not above elected government: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that the Governor’s authority was not above an elected government. Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Yechury said the Governor had no authority to seek a report from the government for moving the SC against the CAA. “Governor should read the Constitution. The maximum he can do is to submit a report to the President,” he said.

Yechury said the joint protest by political parties against the CAA was not aimed at electoral gains. Referring to the Congress’ Kerala unit’s failure to put up a joint fight against the CAA, Yechury said: “There are problems in Kerala for putting up a joint fight against the CAA. Only Congress leaders can explain why they withdrew.”

Yechury urged all like-minded parties to join anti-CAA protests. He criticised the Army chief for ‘speaking politics.’ The CPM will conduct anti-CAA protest programmes on Republic Day and Martyrs’ Day. The participants will read out the Constitution, he said.Central committee meetingYechury presented a report on the country’s political condition at the party central committee meeting which began here on Friday.