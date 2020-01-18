Pulse polio immunisation drive from Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level inauguration of the pulse polio immunisation programme in the state will begin at 8am on Sunday at Vilappil community health centre. Health Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate the ceremony in the presence of I B Satheesh, MLA, National Health Mission Director Dr Rathan Kelkar and Director of Health Department R L Saritha.“On Sunday, booth-level immunisation will be given. On Monday and Tuesday, children who could not be given the vaccine on Sunday will be identified and vaccinated through house visits,” said the health minister.

The government aims to give oral polio vaccine (OPV) to 24,50,477 children below five. To complete the process, 24,247 vaccination booths, transit booths and mobile booths have been set up. Each booth will have two trained vaccinators. For house visit, 24,747 teams have been set up. On Sunday, the vaccination will begin at 8am and conclude by 5pm. The vaccine will be made available at hospitals, health centres, railway stations and bus stands.

In railway stations the transit booths will function from 8am to 8pm. The vaccine will also be made available at the camps of migrant workers where kids below five live. The quality of vaccines will be ensured by storing them in cold chains. There is also a vaccine vial monitor which can be used to ensure the quality of the vaccine. From newborns to five- year-olds, every child should be given OPV.

Symptoms of polio include fatigue, fever, muscle weakness, nausea and slow growth. The vaccination programme had been a success in the state in the past and is being done with the help of health volunteers at the ground level, local self-government bodies, health centres and through awareness campaigns. House visits also play a key role in ensuring that the vaccine reaches all.