Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Skywalk near st mary’s HSS to be operational soon

The skywalk in front of St Mary’s HSS will become operational from the first week of February. 

Published: 18th January 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

The skywalk at the St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, is close to completion  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, city dwellers will be able to use one of the skywalks conceived by civic authorities to ensure free movement of pedestrians, seamless travel and quick dispersal of commuters in busy junctions. The skywalk in front of St Mary’s HSS will become operational from the first week of February. 

The work carried out by Sun Infrastructure Private Ltd on PPP mode (public-private partnership) in association with the corporation, is nearing completion. “Presently, tile work on the footpath and gangway is ongoing. Laying of sheets and and other electrical work also remain to be completed,” said Nandu Jayakumar, area manager of Sun Infrastructure Private Ltd.

However, the corporation’s plan to construct a skywalk in the East Fort area has hit a roadblock with Mayor K Sreekumar blaming the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) for delaying the project.  “Sun Infrastructure had earlier agreed to construct the skywalk on a sponsorship basis. But, due to opposition from KRFB, they have backed out of the project,” he said. 

KRFB has a different version. “We have approved the request for a foot overbridge from the corporation. We had also sent a draft MoU on January 12. One of the conditions in the agreement was that no advertisement would be allowed on the bridge without permission from KRFB. They can ask for any corrections that need to made in the agreement,” said M N Jeevaraj, CEO, KRBF.

Now the corporation plans to re-tender the work -- it has set aside Rs 50 lakh for this project.  If all goes well, the public will be able to use the two skywalks, one  from Gandhi Park to Attakulangara and the second from the Beemapally stand to the opposite side, after March 2020. 

According to Town Planning Standing Committee chairman Palayam Rajan, the project was taken up by the corporation to reduce the troubles faced by the pedestrians near the area. Unlike the skywalk at St Mary’s, the East Fort skywalk will have an elevator.However, police officers are apprehensive about the skywalk. “Constructing a flyover would be more beneficial to the public as it would significantly reduce heavy traffic,’’ said a Fort police officer. He also pointed out that about 12 to 15 traffic police officers are stationed in the area to ensure pedestrian safety. 

Another skywalk planned in Thampanoor by the corporation is still in limbo. “The  proposal to construct it has been included in the Smart City project. The skywalk will enable access to all the main city centres located near the area,” said Rajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp