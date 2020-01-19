Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Abhilash Tomy hopeful of comeback in 2022

Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Naval officer and yachtsman, delivered a motivational lecture to the students of Sainik School, Kazhakootam.

Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy (Photo | Facebook/ Abhilash Tomy)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commander Abhilash Tomy, the Indian Naval officer and yachtsman, delivered a motivational lecture to the students of Sainik School, Kazhakootam. He urged the students to join the defence forces.

Tomy shared his experiences on the solo trip around the world and how he survived 15 ft waves and storms. He spoke about the journey which started from Mumbai and covered Cape Horn, Cape of Good Hope and southern Australia during the five-month expedition.

He said the most proud moment was when he was received by the President of India at India Gate on his return.He told the hardships he faced during his second expedition, the Golden Globe Race, which he had to abandon due to spine injury.  He said he would be participating in the next Golden Globe racing in 2022. The lecture was organised by Old Boys Association of Sainik School.

Comments

