Private tanker seized for distributing polluted water

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A private water supply tanker was caught by the city corporation while distributing polluted water in the city. The corporation’s health wing caught up with the offenders while they were distributing polluted water at a hotel in the city. The AK Transport water supply tanker was seized by officials, while the hotel was ordered to shut down temporarily as they were found using the unhygienic water.

The water is collected from a pit is dug in a paddy field in Thiruvallam and is not potable.

The city corporation had recently passed a by-law which says private water supply tankers must be registered, as more and more private players are being found of distributing polluted water in the guise of drinking water and added to that collecting exorbitant rates. Once the applied tankers are issued licences by the corporation, all the other operators will be considered illegal. The registered tankers will collect water only from the approved points of Kerala Water Authority.