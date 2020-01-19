Senkumar follows suit after scribe files plaint following altercation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former State Police Chief TP Senkumar has filed a counter-complaint against a journalist who approached the police alleging verbal abuse by the retired officer and physical assault by his supporters during a press meet the other day. Senkumar submitted the complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner late on Friday. Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s office said the complaint was yet to be forwarded to the Cantonment Police Station for further action.

“A misunderstanding between the journalist and a few persons at a press conference at the Trivandrum Press Club escalated into an altercation on Thursday. But after the press conference, we had reconciled the differences. Later, I came to know that the journalist had filed a complaint with the Cantonment Police Station against me and the others who attended the press meet,” said Senkumar, in his complaint.

He further added that the complaint itself was false. “It is a result of the pressure tactics of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists. The union is now engaged in a false campaign against me,” Senkumar said in his complaint. Senkumar, said a criminal conspiracy is in the works against him and urged the police to inquire into it. Earlier, the journalist had complained that Senkumar along with the others had verbally abused and physically assaulted him after he posed a question to the retired IPS officer.