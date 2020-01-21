Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Equipment seized from illegal water supply facility

The corporation raided and seized equipment from an illegal water collection facility in Thiruvallam on Monday.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation raided and seized equipment from an illegal water collection facility in Thiruvallam on Monday. Water was being collected from a pit made in the paddy field here and distributed in the city for drinking purposes. The facility operates in unkempt surroundings. The corporation had earlier warned the people concerned after water from the facility was seized along with the tanker on Saturday.

“We will keep a keen eye to identify such places and the corporation has already made it clear that water from such unkempt locations cannot be used,” said I P Binu, health standing committee chairperson.

The corporation had recently passed a bylaw to register water tankers in the city as it was found that private parties were distributing polluted water under the guise of drinking water for higher rates. The registration is underway and once it is ready, the tankers will collect water only from approved points of Kerala Water Authority for drinking purposes. Water can be collected from other approved spots in case of requirement for other purposes.

