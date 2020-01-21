Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mega workshop on decentralised waste management

In an attempt to upgrading its own decentralised waste management system and develop a model for urban areas, the city corporation is organising a mega workshop in the city.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to upgrading its own decentralised waste management system and develop a model for urban areas, the city corporation is organising a mega workshop in the city. The event which will see participation from across the nation will have local bodies, NGOs, entrepreneurs and service providers coming together and discussing the various working models of decentralised waste management.  

“Stakeholders in various fields of waste management will share their inputs and experience, which will further pave a way towards crafting a successful source-level waste management model. The capital is one city where decentralised waste management has been implemented effectively. Yet, there are a few gaps and areas which need to be addressed. So, the focus will be on the same,” says a corporation health official.

A delegation of 350 individuals from various spectrums will take part in the event. As many as 200 urban local body members in the state will participate. Environmentalist Sunita Narain is expected to be part of the session. The programme will begin on February 15 and will be in continuation of the Green Congress programme of the civic body which will be held on February 6 and 7.

This year, the Green Congress will also see the participation of college students.“The capital is ahead with its source-level waste management techniques. Yet, it is still in the nascent stage and more gaps to be addressed. These aspects will be brought under discussion,” says Shibu K Nair, co-ordinator of NGO network Gaia. The main focus is on ensuring that by September, the city will be turned into a waste-free zone. The event is envisaged as a way forward towards attaining the status of the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste management
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp