Mega workshop on decentralised waste management

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to upgrading its own decentralised waste management system and develop a model for urban areas, the city corporation is organising a mega workshop in the city. The event which will see participation from across the nation will have local bodies, NGOs, entrepreneurs and service providers coming together and discussing the various working models of decentralised waste management.

“Stakeholders in various fields of waste management will share their inputs and experience, which will further pave a way towards crafting a successful source-level waste management model. The capital is one city where decentralised waste management has been implemented effectively. Yet, there are a few gaps and areas which need to be addressed. So, the focus will be on the same,” says a corporation health official.

A delegation of 350 individuals from various spectrums will take part in the event. As many as 200 urban local body members in the state will participate. Environmentalist Sunita Narain is expected to be part of the session. The programme will begin on February 15 and will be in continuation of the Green Congress programme of the civic body which will be held on February 6 and 7.

This year, the Green Congress will also see the participation of college students.“The capital is ahead with its source-level waste management techniques. Yet, it is still in the nascent stage and more gaps to be addressed. These aspects will be brought under discussion,” says Shibu K Nair, co-ordinator of NGO network Gaia. The main focus is on ensuring that by September, the city will be turned into a waste-free zone. The event is envisaged as a way forward towards attaining the status of the city.