Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nishagandhi festival begins

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the annual Nishagandhi dance festival at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds here on Monday.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the Nishagandhi Dance Festival organised by Department of Tourism at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The event will be held from January 20-26 | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the annual Nishagandhi dance festival at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the resentment shown by the artists against anti-democratic and fascist tendencies in the country was a welcome sign. 

“It is a welcome sign that artistes have come out in protest to express their resentment against anti-democratic and fascist tendencies. Such protests through art will upset many, who are the practitioners of intolerance. Artistes should fight against any move that hinders freedom of expression through art. The state provides ample scope for artists to experiment and innovate freely. We ensure that there is no biased approach to art forms of any school or group by keeping the diversity intact,” Vijayan said. 
He added that the seven-day Nishagandhi dance festival had been recognised as a global event and the state can be proud of that.  

Vijayan also presented the prestigious ‘Nishagandhi Puraskaram’ to eminent bharatanatyam exponent and choreographer C V Chandrasekhar in recognition of his contributions as a dancer, scholar and teacher. The coveted honour, bestowed on choreographers for their outstanding contributions, carries a purse of `1.5 lakh, a bronze statuette of Bharathamuni and a citation.

In his presidential address, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said that Nishagandhi festival had set a benchmark and was rated on par with Khajurao and Konark dance festivals. Rani George, secretary, Tourism, welcomed the gathering. V K Prashanth, MLA; M Vijayakumar, chairman, KTDC; Palayam Rajan, councillor; V K Madhu, president, district panchayat; and P Bala Kiran, director, Tourism, also spoke on the occasion. 

As part of national commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a specially choreographed production on the life and message of the Father of the Nation would be staged on January 26. Also, eminent artistes, including Kalamandalam Gopi, will perform in the “Kathakali Mela” being held in parallel to the dance festival on all the seven days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp