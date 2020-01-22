Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Adalat to address plaints on delay in building permits

Once applications are received, the concerned engineers will be asked to review the file and carry out necessary steps, including field visits, and submit the report on the adalat day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An adalat to address grievances over delay in receiving building permits from the corporation will be held in the council lounge of the main office at 10.30 pm on January 30. Applications to participate in the adalat can be submitted at the at the Mayor’s office or the respective zonal offices. There is no specific application form. Applications should be made with the file number of the applicant and other details regarding the file and the applicant including full name and phone number. Applications can be submitted till 5 pm on January 25.

Once applications are received, the concerned engineers will be asked to review the file and carry out necessary steps, including field visits, and submit the report on the adalat day. Reasons for delay in giving permits will also be addressed. Mayor K Sreekumar urged the public to utilise the adalat as an opportunity to check the delay in awarding permits.

