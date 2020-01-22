CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open documentary film on Kerala’s woman leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To make the younger generation aware of the woman leaders who played a key role in shaping the social and cultural renaissance of the state, a documentary film is all set to be released. An initiative of the Women and Child Development Department and Kerala State Women Development Corporation, the docu-film will be officially launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday at 7pm. Health Minister KK Shailaja told the media the film directed by Vidhu Vincent will be a part of the ‘Sadhairyam Munnottu’ campaign of the government.