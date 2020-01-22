Drive to remove illegal parking spaces under way

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s drive to remove illegal parking spaces and roadside parking saw 21 notices being served in two days on individuals and establishments. The drive which started on Monday will continue hereafter to ensure that such parking spaces do not crop up in the city days after the inspections are completed.

This time, the corporation has focused on the long-term scenario and has asked violators to bring their completion plans to the civic body. “We will crosscheck the completed plan and documents with the Revenue Department. if there are major flaws, we will move forward with decisions including the cancellation of permit and number. We noticed many illegal extensions in front of shops which will also be removed,” said Palayam Rajan, chairperson, Town Planning Standing Committee.

On Tuesday, parking spaces near Statue Junction and Palayam were inspected. Once a notice is served, the recipient has seven days to set up an alternative parking facility. On Wednesday, the inspections will be in the Attakulangara-Overbridge region. In the Kowdiar-Kuravankonam where the inspections were held on Monday, the corporation and traffic advisory committee has decided to charge heavy fines from those who park cars on roadsides avoiding the no-parking boards.

The corporation will also look into the situation on the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch. “On the Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch, almost all buildings were residential ones which were later converted to commercial spaces. They are using a provision in the laws to fool the corporation,” said Palayam Rajan. Meanwhile, the city corporation shifted the autorickshaw parking zone in Pappanamcode-Thamalam road where it caused difficulties to commuters. The new auto stand will function near the engineering college in Pappanamcode.