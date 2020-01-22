Tooth to be told

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Did you know that your teeth can be tattooed? And that your ideal smile could be curated via cosmetic dentistry solutions? The dental exhibition being held at Ayyankali Hall by the Indian Dental Association as part of the 73rd Indian Dental Conference traces the evolution of dentistry and showcases evolving technologies and techniques in dentistry.

With over 15 stalls, the exhibition features the entire spectrum of dental technology and dental care. “The purpose of this exhibition is to create awareness among the public about the evolving technology in dentistry and to educate them about oral hygiene,” said Dr Pramod P S of Sastha Dental Clinic, Sasthamangalam.

Each stall features a different branch of dentistry. The branches include community dentistry, pedodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, conservative dentistry, oral pathology, oral pathology, orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral medicine and radiology. Models and charts displaying information on different kinds of technologies and treatment methods in dentistry are also highlighted.

New trends in dental care such as laser technology, smile designing, and tooth whitening along with its uses are explained. The expo displays a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art products, services and innovative technologies that cater to the dental profession around the globe.

Game models inspired by the Dr Chandarana Dental Museum, the country’s first-ever dental museum, is also one of the major attractions. “The exhibition traces the history of dentistry; The models displayed have been collected from different museums across the globe. It showcases information and creates more awareness,” said Dileep Kumar, chief coordinator of the exhibition, who travelled to various museums across the globe and collected information.The exhibition will conclude on Friday.