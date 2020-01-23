District unit of BJP gets New president after 7 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district unit of BJP had a change of guard after a gap of seven years with V V Rajesh assuming charge as its president on Wednesday. Rajesh who arrived at the party’s district headquarters at 10.30 am was given a rousing reception by party workers. After offering floral tributes before the portraits of founder leaders of the party, Rajesh received the district committee’s minutes register from his predecessor S Suresh, completing his take over of the post.

O Rajagopal MLA, former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, state vice president P P Vava, state secretary J R Padmakumar, state spokesperson M S Kumar and national council member Karamana Jayan felicitated Rajesh. Former leaders K Raman Pillai and Aiyappan Pillai also took part in the event.