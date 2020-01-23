Govt Model HSS goes hi-tech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Model Higher Secondary School in the capital can now boast of hi-tech facilities with the setting up of new computers, a multimedia lab and a mini theatre. The facilities have been established from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of Bevco by mobilising Rs 10 lakh. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan inaugurated the facilities on Wednesday.

Ramakrishnan also inaugurated a math lab which was set up using a fund of Rs 2.5 lakh from the 1992 SSLC batch alumni. “There has been impressive progress in the field of school education. At all government and aided schools, there are hi-tech classrooms. Kerala is the number one state in the education sector of the country based on the survey of Niti Aayog.

It was achieved due to the General Education Rejuvenation Mission being implemented by the General Education Department. Former students and organisations should come forward to help this school which is reputed to produce a good number of students who have made it big in our society. Similarly, a collective campaign should be held to curb the drug menace”, he said. School principal M P Shaji presided over the function. BEVCO MD G Sparjan Kumar and other authorities concerned were present.