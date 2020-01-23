Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt Model HSS goes hi-tech

Government Model Higher Secondary School in the capital can now boast of hi-tech facilities with the setting up of new computers, a multimedia lab and a mini theatre. 

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government Model Higher Secondary School in the capital can now boast of hi-tech facilities with the setting up of new computers, a multimedia lab and a mini theatre. The facilities have been established from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of Bevco by mobilising Rs 10 lakh. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan inaugurated the facilities on Wednesday. 

Ramakrishnan also inaugurated a math lab which was set up using a fund of Rs 2.5 lakh from the 1992 SSLC batch alumni. “There has been impressive progress in the field of school education. At all government and aided schools, there are hi-tech classrooms. Kerala is the number one state in the education sector of the country based on the survey of Niti Aayog.

It was achieved due to the General Education Rejuvenation Mission being implemented by the General Education Department. Former students and organisations should come forward to help this school which is reputed to produce a good number of students who have made it big in our society. Similarly, a collective campaign should be held to curb the drug menace”, he said. School principal M P Shaji presided over the function. BEVCO MD G Sparjan Kumar and other authorities concerned were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp