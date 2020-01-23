LSG polls first test for VV Rajesh

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VV Rajesh, who took over as BJP district president on Wednesday has his eyes clearly set on the upcoming local body elections. In a chat with TNIE shortly after assuming charge, the 45-year-old leader exuded confidence of wresting the corporation, where the BJP netted its richest haul in the previous civic polls. He also expressed hope of winning a significant number of panchayats in the capital district.

Rajesh, who rose through the ranks of ABVP and Yuva Morcha, believes the stellar performance of the 34 BJP councillors combined with the LDF’s ‘gross misrule’ of the civic body would prompt city residents to give a thumping majority to the saffron party this time.“Over the past five years, the LDF unleashed a huge social media campaign in the corporation and touted various projects. All this was done to cover up its total failure in addressing burning issues facing city residents such as waste management and stray dog menace to name a few,” Rajesh said.

The winning push

Rajesh said that during the previous corporation election, the BJP lost over a dozen wards by a narrow margin. “By retaining our sitting seats and by winning a sizeable number of wards where our party finished second, we are confident of wresting the civic body this time around,” Rajesh said. The district president said the party will step up its door-to-door campaign and inform voters about the various Central Government schemes which have not been properly availed of by the LDF-ruled civic body.

In grama panchayats too, considerable gain will be made in the upcoming local body polls, he added. The party expects to win a minimum of three to four grama panchayats under each assembly constituency.

The BJP cadre will also actively participate in adding new voters to the local body electoral roll, the revision process of which is currently under way. State Election Commission officials themselves admit that there will be an average of around 100 new voters from each ward to be added to the electoral roll that was prepared in 2015.

‘Focus on organisation’

Earlier, addressing party cadre, Rajesh said his focus would be on strengthening the organisation than being the party’s face in the district. He appealed to party workers to utilise the crop of senior and experienced leaders — including former district presidents and senior leaders — for public functions.

“No other party in the district can boast of such a rich fund of grassroots leaders like ours. Using their decade-long experience will be a big boost for the party,” he added.