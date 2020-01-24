Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Family members who died in Nepal resort cremated in ancestral home in Thiruvananthapuram

Eight of the 15 tourists from Kerala who were staying in Nepal resort died due to possible asphyxiation after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

People seen paying homage to the members of a family who died in a resort in Nepal, at Chenkottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

People seen paying homage to the members of a family who died in a resort in Nepal, at Chenkottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid tears and grief, the mortal remains of five people, including three kids, who died in a Nepal resort were laid to rest at their ancestral home in Chenkottukonam. The bodies of Praveen Nair, his wife Saranya, children Sree Bhadra, Ardra and Abhinav were brought to Thiruvananthapuram in an Air India flight on Thursday night. They were later shifted to the Medical College Hospital mortuary. From there, on Friday morning, the bodies were taken to Ayyankovil accompanied by a motorcade. 

A huge crowd had already assembled at Chenkottukonam when the vehicle reached. The relatives and neighbours broke down as the coffins of their loved ones were taken out. 

Emotions reached a crescendo when Praveen's parents came to the coffins to bid goodbye.

The bodies were kept in the courtyard for the public to pay homage. The police and the relatives alike had a tough time handling the crowd as they kept thronging the place and made long serpentine ques.

ALSO READ: Nepal constitutes committee to investigate death of eight Indian tourists

Political leaders including Forest Minister K Raju, Dewaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and several MLAs paid their homage.

Anand, Saranya's sister's 3-year-old son, performed the last rites at the funeral function that began at 9.30 am.

The children were interred in a single grave in the middle, while the parents were cremated on the flanks. 

Gloomy January

All the three children were born in the month of January. The family was expecting to celebrate Aarcha's birthday on January 31st here after their trip. 

The relatives said Praveen would have visited the temple festival that is slated to begin on the same date. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyankovil Nepal family death Nepal resort
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp