Kerala government to harness latest advancements in technology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is trying to utilise the advancements in modern technology to take on state’s developmental challenges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the Kerala Innovation Day celebrations and Kerala Medical Technology Consortium at a programme organised by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) here on Thursday. Pinarayi also released the Kerala Food Platform Mobile Application during the function.

He said that various government departments should adopt to modern technology. “An economy that is based on practical applications of latest technology will rule tomorrow’s world. Digital machines and robots that are controlled by artificial intelligence would be in huge demand. For that, data analysis, internet of things and block chain technology will become essential,” he said. The chief minister noted that advancements in scientific and technical fields had made radical changes in the job sector.

Pinarayi said growth and development would be maximum in areas where high quality manpower would be available. As a state that has abundant qualified manpower, Kerala can make great strides on this front, he said. K-DISC chairman K M Abraham presented the report.