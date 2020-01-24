Now, auto drivers can be rated online

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the data with the city corporation, estimated 40,000 autorickshaws ply in the city on a daily basis. Often, customers fall prey to reckless behaviour and rude comments from drivers. Some fleece people ruthlessly despite the strict instruction to turn the meter on.

To counter these, the corporation has introduced a driver-rating project to ensure that customers leave reviews and rate the driver.

Mass registration of autorickshaw drivers who hail from the city corporation limit -- from Kazhakoottam to Vizhinjam -- will begin soon. Named ‘Hey Auto’, the android app is available on Google PlayStore. It also has a website -- heyauto.online. In the first phase, the corporation aims to bring 10,000 autos under its wing. Drivers with high ratings at the end of a fixed period will receive benefits from the corporation.

“The app and website are both live. All details provided by the auto drivers will be uploaded in the system for corporation officials to verify. Customers can review and rate. The QR code displayed in the vehicle must be scanned on the app prior to submitting a review,” said Sharan Babu of Praviz Technologies, Manacaud, which is implementing the project.

The drivers will also be provided ID cards by the corporation once they have been registered. “We expect the rating system to ensure better behaviour from the part of drivers and stricter monitoring of the autos plying in the city for the corporation. If a customer raises any complaint, we will forward the same to the police. The incentive could be a set of uniform or repair works for the autorickshaw and we hope this will encourage more people to register in the project,” said a corporation official.