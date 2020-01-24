Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pet dog registration gets a boost

The registration fee was Rs 120. Apart from the microchip, a licence and anti-rabies vaccination were also given.

Published: 24th January 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor K Sreekumar and corporation officials watch a microchip being implanted in a dog

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s plan to revitalise pet dog registration as part of the R-ABC (Rabies- Animal Birth Control) project kickstarted on Thursday with 150 new dogs being registered with the corporation by pet owners and getting the microchip provided by the civic body implanted. The project was inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar at Barton Hill Anganwadi by handing over licences to pet owners.

The registration fee was Rs 120. Apart from the microchip, a licence and anti-rabies vaccination were also given. So far, a total of 6,238 pet dogs have been registered with the corporation. The chips are implanted in the dog’s body and the corporation will be able to identify them in case of accidents or missing cases. Further registration for a licence, microchip implantation and anti-rabies injection can be taken at the 15 veterinary dispensaries of the city corporation.

“The programme held on Thursday in Kunnukuzhi has helped in raising awareness about the existence of such a project and also in bringing attention to vaccinating all dogs before the summer. Hundreds of dog owners turned up. While the programme was completed by around 2.30 pm, people were arriving with dogs even as late as 5 pm,” said IP Binu, chairperson, Health Standing Committee Chairperson, corporation.

A team from the corporation aims to sterilise stray dogs in regions with a larger concentration of such dogs. A few days ago, the team found close to 20 stray dogs. Incidentally, a few were sterilised by the corporation itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp