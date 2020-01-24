Pet dog registration gets a boost

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s plan to revitalise pet dog registration as part of the R-ABC (Rabies- Animal Birth Control) project kickstarted on Thursday with 150 new dogs being registered with the corporation by pet owners and getting the microchip provided by the civic body implanted. The project was inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar at Barton Hill Anganwadi by handing over licences to pet owners.

The registration fee was Rs 120. Apart from the microchip, a licence and anti-rabies vaccination were also given. So far, a total of 6,238 pet dogs have been registered with the corporation. The chips are implanted in the dog’s body and the corporation will be able to identify them in case of accidents or missing cases. Further registration for a licence, microchip implantation and anti-rabies injection can be taken at the 15 veterinary dispensaries of the city corporation.

“The programme held on Thursday in Kunnukuzhi has helped in raising awareness about the existence of such a project and also in bringing attention to vaccinating all dogs before the summer. Hundreds of dog owners turned up. While the programme was completed by around 2.30 pm, people were arriving with dogs even as late as 5 pm,” said IP Binu, chairperson, Health Standing Committee Chairperson, corporation.

A team from the corporation aims to sterilise stray dogs in regions with a larger concentration of such dogs. A few days ago, the team found close to 20 stray dogs. Incidentally, a few were sterilised by the corporation itself.