Rare feat: 100 transplant surgeries done at KIMS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare feat, the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital achieved a rare feat of performing as many as hundred liver transplant surgeries. The hospital claimed it was the first healthcare institution in south Kerala to complete that many number of surgeries. It was in 2013 that the hospital received the recognition to perform liver transplant surgeries.

To celebrate the achievement, the hospital organised a get-together of the beneficiaries. The function was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, KIMS chairman Dr M I Sahadulla said that transplant surgeries were being performed on both adults and children, and that their success percentage was more than that at the international level. He added that the KIMS Liver Foundation was providing treatment at a discounted rate.

The function was followed by a liver clinic organised by gastroenterologist Dr Madhu Sasidharan.