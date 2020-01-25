BEd colleges’ cultural fest draws crowd

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual cultural fest, ‘Daksha 2020’ being organised by Government Training College Union at BEd college, Thycaud, began here on Friday. The two-day festival is drawing attention of the public owing to its variety of programmes arranged as part of the fest. On Friday, an inter-collegiate cricket match, film festival and food festival were the major attractions. Of the ten training college teams that contested in a cricket tournament, Sreenarayana Gurukripa College at Pothencode emerged winners. The second prize was given to CSI training college at Parassala.

On the first day, the film festival also drew a large number of the crowd with the screening of Oscar-nominated Hollywood film ‘Joker’. The festival will conclude on Saturday and the Hindi film ‘Super 30’ will also be screened. The food festival was rich with various local cuisines. A live wayside eatery shop attracted a huge crowd to taste tea and snacks. The cultural fest was inaugurated by college principal B Suresh.