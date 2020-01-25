Left wants IUML to join hands in human chain against CAA on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling Left front, which has decided to organise a human chain against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the Republic Day, has invited UDF constituent Indian Union Muslim League along with socio-political organisations outside the Left fold to join hands in the protest. The LDF expects the participation of around 60-70 lakh people in the human chain, to be organised from Kasaragod to Kaliyikkavila.

CPM central committee member MV Govindan invited leaders and activists from UDF including Muslim League to form the human chain.

However, the Muslim League leadership in the state is not keen on the Left invite. Though the IUML is not against the proposal for joint agitation, the invite for the human chain hasn’t gone down well with it. The IUML is of the view that the CPM leadership’s policy of taking decisions and expecting others to follow the same, would not be acceptable.

The human chain protest has been getting a widespread response from across the state, and the UDF constituents are also expected to take part in the joint agitation, said LDF convener A Vijayarghavan. He said the chain would be much more than an LDF initiative, and the opposition parties should keep aside narrow political interests at least at this point.

The chief minister has been able to convince the public about joint agitations. However, Congress was not able to respond in the same manner, accused the LDF convener. The CAA should not be treated as an issue affecting only the Muslim community. Hence a joint agitation, with participation of all people, is the need of the hour, said Vijayaraghavan.

The heavy response from various corners during the family meets ahead of the human chain has given added confidence to the Left.

Over 35,000 family meets organised ahead of the human chain - especially those attended by the Chief Minister - have witnessed huge response, said Vijayarghavan.

The chain to be organised at 4 pm on Sunday will begin from Kasaragod and will pass through the right side of the National Highway till Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. From there it will pass through Malappuram, Perinthalmanna to reach Thrissur and again to the National Highway till Kaliyikkavila. At 3.30 pm, a rehearsal will be held.

Senior leader and CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai will be the first link at Kasaragod while another politburo member M A Baby will be the final link at Kaliyikkavila. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will join the human chain in the state capital. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan, who has not been keeping well for some time, will not be part of the chain this time.

A host of senior left leaders will be part of the chain at different district centres. At 4 pm, the human chain will take a constitution protection oath.