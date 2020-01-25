Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Left wants IUML to join hands in human chain against CAA on Sunday

The LDF expects the participation of 60-70 lakh people in the human chain, to be organised from Kasaragod to Kaliyikkavila. Senior Left Leaders will also be part of the chain

Published: 25th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling Left front, which has decided to organise a human chain against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the Republic Day, has invited UDF constituent Indian Union Muslim League along with socio-political organisations outside the Left fold to join hands in the protest. The LDF expects the participation of around 60-70 lakh people in the human chain, to be organised from Kasaragod to Kaliyikkavila.

CPM central committee member MV Govindan invited leaders and activists from UDF including Muslim League to form the human chain.

However, the Muslim League leadership in the state is not keen on the Left invite. Though the IUML is not against the proposal for joint agitation, the invite for the human chain hasn’t gone down well with it. The IUML is of the view that the CPM leadership’s policy of taking decisions and expecting others to follow the same, would not be acceptable.

The human chain protest has been getting a widespread response from across the state, and the UDF constituents are also expected to take part in the joint agitation, said LDF convener A Vijayarghavan. He said the chain would be much more than an LDF initiative, and the opposition parties should keep aside narrow political interests at least at this point.

The chief minister has been able to convince the public about joint agitations. However, Congress was not able to respond in the same manner, accused the LDF convener. The CAA should not be treated as an issue affecting only the Muslim community. Hence a joint agitation, with participation of all people, is the need of the hour, said Vijayaraghavan.

The heavy response from various corners during the family meets ahead of the human chain has given added confidence to the Left.

Over 35,000 family meets organised ahead of the human chain - especially those attended by the Chief Minister - have witnessed huge response, said Vijayarghavan.

The chain to be organised at 4 pm on Sunday will begin from Kasaragod and will pass through the right side of the National Highway till Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. From there it will pass through Malappuram, Perinthalmanna to reach Thrissur and again to the National Highway till Kaliyikkavila. At 3.30 pm, a rehearsal will be held.

Senior leader and CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai will be the first link at Kasaragod while another politburo member M A Baby will be the final link at Kaliyikkavila. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will join the human chain in the state capital. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan, who has not been keeping well for some time, will not be part of the chain this time.

A host of senior left leaders will be part of the chain at different district centres. At 4 pm, the human chain will take a constitution protection oath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML Left front CAA Anti CAA protests
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp