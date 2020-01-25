Used books festival at YMCA hall from Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is all set to witness a used books fest from Saturday. Entebook.com, a startup that sells used books online, is conducting book festival at YMCA hall from January 25 to 30. Visitors can purchase used books at attractive discounts upto 80 per cent.

The fest will offer 75,000 books in English and Malayalam for sale. This includes fiction, non-fiction, young-adult books and dictionaries. A ‘box challenge’ has been planned where one can pay for the box and fill it with free books.

The fest organisers are also offering free books to students under Class VIII. Public can also sell old books at the festival. The fest opens at 9.30am and closes at 7pm.