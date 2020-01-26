Local BJP, Congress leaders blame CPM for Sangeeth Balan's death by sand mafia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Sangeeth Balan was bludgeoned to death using an earthmover allegedly by the members of a sand mafia at Ambalathinkala near Kattakada, Congress and BJP leaders accused local CPM leaders of helping the sand mafia. Residents allege that the sand mafia had the support of political parties and in different accounts said either CPM or RSS could be involved in the murder.

V V Rajesh, BJP district president said: “I went to the (victim’s) residence on Friday evening. The deceased was an RSS sympathiser. When I talked to his wife Sangeetha, she told me about two persons who are part of local CPM units.” Congress district president, Neyyattinkara Sanal said CPM supports sand mafia in the locality and the police act in accordance with the influence of the party.

Meanwhile, CPM district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan refuted the allegations and blamed the RSS for the murder. “Whatever the allegations against CPM are false. It is clear that the members of the gang were RSS activists. In fact, Sangeeth’s wife saw them and identified them. So the RSS activists should be questioned and the truth will come out,” he told TNIE.