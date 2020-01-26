Mega cleaning drive begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation-level inauguration of the mega cleaning drive as part of Republic Day celebrations was held here on Saturday. Mayor K Sreekumar inaugurated the campaign in Kazhakoottam junction. The drive will see the cleaning of national and state highway sides by concerned local institutions.

More than 900 sanitation workers took part in the cleaning drive that was organised from Vizhinjam to Kazhakoottam, Thampanoor and the Nemom- Pappanamcode-Karamana- Mannanthala-Maruthoor stretch. The waste that was collected during the drive was sorted as biodegradable and non-biodegradable before being taken to the concerned facilities.

“The non-biodegradable waste which cannot be sorted will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. The drive was also held in all the health circles of the city corporation. I P Binu, Health Standing Committee Chairperson, was present.