Police tighten security in Capital ahead of Republic Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security arrangements have been put in place by the city police in view of Republic day celebrations on Sunday. Under the security wing of city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, three deputy commissioners, 11 assistant commissioners, 18 women circle inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors and 550 police personnel have been deployed for security duty.

Central stadium, venue for the Republic Day parade has been divided into various zones with one assistant commissioner overseeing the security at each zone. City police have also deployed commando wing and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) forces to deal with emergencies. Round-the-clock surveillance will be ensured throughout the day. Services of the bomb and dog squads will be facilitated at major points.

No parking near stadiumNo vehicles will be allowed to park around Secretariat and Central stadium. Visitors coming for the parade should enter the stadium via Gate No 2, hour before the parade begins. Control room vehicles will patrol around the stadium. Police presence will be ensured at nearby buildings in addition to CCTV surveillance.