Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weld India 2020 meet in Mumbai from Feb 6

Participants from over 22 countries will be presenting exclusive skill development techniques for the Indian industries at the venue.

Published: 26th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 13th Weld India 2020 exhibition organised by Indian Institute of Welding (IIW)will be held from February 6 to 9 at Mumbai, on the theme ‘advanced welding technology and quality systems for developing economies’. The event will be organised in association with the International Institute of Welding. IIW will host its 5th International Congress, in conjunction with Weld India 2020, which boasts a strong base of over 5,000 welding professionals and 300 industries. 

Participants from over 22 countries will be presenting exclusive skill development techniques for the Indian industries at the venue. The experiences of various successful welding models will be also be shared by industry experts from India, China, Canada and Australia with the government officials. 

A national welding capability workshop will also be held. IIW will fecilitate over 400 industrial visitors and delegates from across the world in understanding new techniques to better skill development. 

