Comprehensive survey of higher education centres soon 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at gathering authentic data on the state’s higher education sector to help formulate policies, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will launch a survey covering government, aided, autonomous and unaided colleges and universities.

The All-Kerala Higher Education Survey 2019 -20, modelled on the All India Survey on Higher Education, also aims to remove anomalies arising out of inaccurate data in performance-based funding of educational institutions.

A dedicated portal on the KSHEC website is now open to all stakeholders. Data is being collected on several parameters such as institution’s basic details; information on faculty, non-teaching staff, programmes conducted under various faculties, schools departments or centres. Data pertaining to students’ enrolment in various programmes; examination result of the terminal year of each programme; financial information such as receipt and expenditure under various heads such as funds, scholarships and loans and infrastructure details will also be collected.

The portal can be accessed at www.kshec.kerala.gov.in for data on the academic year 2019-2020 as on November 30, 2019. Those who had participated in the previous year’s survey will have the benefit of the carry-over of much of the data, such as details of faculty and programmes offered, into this year’s survey. The nodal officer, however, needs to ensure the accuracy of the data and options to edit the previous year’s data is provided.

The nodal officer has been directed to register new institutions on the KSHEC portal. Only after KSHEC approval will the institution be allowed to enter further details.

The last date for uploading data is February 29, 2020. Registration and submission of data of the institutions in the state in the survey portal are mandatory for State Assessment and Accreditation Council (SAAC), Chancellor’s Award (universities only) and Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) as much of the data from the survey will be picked up for the assessment.KSHEC is also planning to release a statistical booklet annually based on the data consolidated from the institutions that have participated in the survey.

KSHEC SURVEY

Survey in govt, aided, autonomous, unaided colleges & varsities

Survey to get accurate data for performance-based funding

KSHEC to use survey data for annual statistical booklet

Submission of data mandatory for accreditation by SAAC

Survey data crucial for Chancellor’s Award & KIRF rankings