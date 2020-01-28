Secular culture is India’s strength: Raveendranath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A secular culture that assimilates diversity is India’s strength and it is this secular culture that has earned our country the respect of the world, General Education Minister C Raveendranath has said.

The minister was inaugurating an exhibition and lecture series at the Government College for Women here on Monday in connection with ‘India The Republic’, a constitutional literacy programme organised by the State Literacy Mission authority.

“The world over, an Indian is respected for the secular culture upheld by his country’s Constitution. At a time when constitutional principles are facing challenges, it is the duty of each one of us to spread constitutional literacy,” Raveendranath said.

The minister noted that it is the strength of the Constitution that upholds the integrity of the nation. He said it was high time constitutional literacy was made an integral part of people’s education programme.

In the lecture series held in connection with the programme, Prof K S Madhavan of Calicut University spoke on ‘Our Literacy and Fundamental Rights’. Haritha Keralam Mission vice-chairperson T N Seema spoke on ‘Equality and Economic Order’.

Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, corporation development standing committee chairman Vanchiyoor P Babu and Women’s College principal Dr G Vijayalakshmi were among those who spoke.

Programmes ahead

January 28: 10.30 am - ‘Social Justice: History and The Present’ by V K Ramachandran, vice chairman, State Planning Board. 11:45 am - ‘Distinct Paths of Indian Freedom Struggle’ by C Ashokan, senior research officer, Kerala State Institute of Languages. 2 pm - ‘Indian Culture and Our Constitution’ - P Rajeeve, former MP. January 29: 10 am - ‘Indian Republic and Sovereignty’ by Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel. 11.45 am - ‘Evolution of Indian Democracy’ - M Vijayaraghavan, former MP. 2 pm - ‘Historical streams of secularism’; - M I Siddique, assistant professor, University of Kerala.