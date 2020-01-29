Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp serves notices on establishments for parking space violation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City corporation on Tuesday served notices on 10 business establishments including textile and jewellery shops along the MG Road in the state capital for illegal conversion of parking spaces. According to the officials, nine of the 10 establishments were using parking spaces for other purposes.The special drive launched jointly by the corporation and traffic police aiming to curb haphazard parking and traffic snarls, inspected several business establishments in the heart of the city. 

Stop memo
The special squad also issued a stop memo on the unauthorised parking lot opposite to Ayurveda College. According to officials, the pay and park was functioning without authorisation from the civic body. “All the violators have been served notices. They will have to come up with a satisfactory explanation soon for the violations on their premises. We will be inspecting the assessment register to cross check the claims of the violators. Strict action will be initiated if they have used the floor area meant for parking for other purposes,” said Palayam Rajan. 

He said as part of the follow up action, a special squad comprising revenue, health and engineering would carry out a joint inspection at the establishments served with notices. “If the party doesn’t reinstate the converted parking space, we will cancel their trade certificate number which would lead to the cancellation of their trade licenses. Eventually they will have shut down their business,” said Rajan. 

One of the business establishment which was found collecting parking fee from customers was also served notice. “Its totally against the law to collect parking fee from customers. We took immediate action and made them return the fee,” he said. He said the civic body had been receiving plenty of complaints in this regard. “We will continue with the drive and would respond to complaints from the public,” Rajan said.

According to the traffic authorities, reinstating the parking spaces at these commercial establishments would help bring down the traffic volume by at least 15 per cent. “Traffic volume is increasing mainly because of illegal parking. None of the commercial establishments are providing adequate parking space which leads to parking on the road. We found many of these establishments were using the parking space for purposes like office or storage,” said M K Zulfiqer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Traffic (South).

Setting things right
According to officials, nine of the 10 establishments were using parking spaces for other purposes
 As part of the follow up action, a special squad would carry out a joint inspection at the establishments served with notices

